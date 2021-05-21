Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club hosting pop-up COVID vaccination clinic until 7 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The push to get people vaccinated against COVID-19 continues, and they’re pulling out all the stops, from incentives to convenient locations. Now, they’re turning to attention getters.

There’s one in particular here in Las Vegas that’s gaining national attention. Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on Dean Martin near Russell is hosting a pop-up clinic Friday, offering free dances and complimentary bottles for anyone willing to roll up their sleeve.

It’s definitely a Vegas spin on vaccinations.

NOW: A Vegas spin on vaccinations. @hustlervegas is holding a pop-up clinic today- offering free dances, bottle service and more to anyone who receives a Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer shot today. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/2d46em4cFP — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) May 21, 2021

The club is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots. Those who show up to get vaccinated will receive a package worth $5,000, which includes a platinum membership card, free dances from a vaccinated entertainer and tickets to see the after dark show at Hustler.

Those at the club say it’s a great and unique way to promote the efficacy of the vaccine and encourage everyone to get their first dose.

“We just figured it would be a great, fun idea, a Vegas spin,” said Ralph James, general manager of Hustler Club. “We tried it out in our Hustler Club in New Orleans, and it was a big success, so, we just figured we would try it in Vegas and get more people in here vaccinated.”

The event is available to anyone 21 and over. It continues until 7 p.m. The vaccine is free.