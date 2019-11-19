Registration for the largest government surplus auction to open Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Preview and pre-registration for Saturday’s government surplus auction begins Wednesday, Nov. 20, and will be open daily through Friday, Nov. 22 on site at 4320 Stephanie Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The auction starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the same location on Flamingo Road near Dog Fancier’s Park.

The fall auction is the last and largest of the year, with 360 vehicles for sale and 986 lots of miscellaneous items used or acquired by area police departments, local cities, the state of Nevada, Clark County School District and other government agencies.

9 days until the final Government Surplus Auction of 2019. It will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23. Pre-registration for what's expected to be the largest sale of the year begins on Nov. 20. #Vegas #ClarkCountyhttps://t.co/Ku75rfe9wV pic.twitter.com/IQVaaOsfAF — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 14, 2019

The inventory includes furniture, computers, bicycles, electronics and unclaimed property from McCarran International Airport’s Lost and Found division.

Anyone interested in participating on-site at the auction must register as a bidder in person at the TNT Auction trailer set up on the lot.

Photo: TNT Auction

Payment is expected upon winning a bid. Cash, credit cards, debit cards, cashier’s checks, traveler’s checks, and money orders are accepted.

Clark County contracts with TNT Auction to manage the surplus sales three times a year. Catalogs listing vehicles and miscellaneous items being sold are posted on TNT’s website.

Many items are moved to the auction site in advance of the sale and can be looked at during the preview period. During this week’s preview, interested buyers can sit in vehicles and ask for them to be started up.

“The November auction always has the most inventory and biggest crowds,” said David Johnson, manager of Clark County’s Automotive Division.

“We encourage participants to visit the auction yard during the preview period so you can pre-register as a bidder and check out many of the items that will be sold,” added Johnson.

Clark County has an instructional video in English and Spanish posted on its website and on YouTube to show people how the registration, bidding, and payment process works.

The vehicle auction is conducted online and on-site at the same time. Anyone who plans to bid for vehicles online must register in advance of the sale online through TNT’s website and you must bid online.

Miscellaneous items are sold on-site only during a live, separate auction that occurs at the same time as the vehicle auction. Anyone planning to participate in the live auction to bid on vehicles or miscellaneous items must register as a bidder on-site at the TNT Auction trailer set up on the auction grounds.

In 2018 the auctions raised $6.9 million for participating governmental entities, including $4.4 million for Clark County agencies. Each auction drew an average of 1,927 bidders.