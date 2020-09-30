Large Southern Nevada venues prepare to welcome back fans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is slowly coming back to life. Governor Steve Sisolak changed capacity restrictions to 250 people.

Large venues like Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile are also allowed to welcome back fans.

Raj Bhatti worked at T-Mobile Arena and other venues before the pandemic. Changes implemented by the governor to allow 10% capacity at major venues will hopefully allow him to work.

“I think at this point anything is better than nothing,” Bhatti said. “I am very excited to get back to work, I think there is a pent up demand to get people back out and enjoying things.”

Venues with more than 2,500 seats must submit health and safety plans to the state for review. Groups must be split up inside and people must remain socially distant.

At 10 percent capacity:

Allegiant Stadium could welcome 6,500 fans.

T-Mobile — 2,000 fans.

Thomas and Mack Center — nearly 2,000 fans.

Cashman Field — nearly 1,000 fans.

So far, UNLV has submitted plans to welcome back fans this fall when football gets underway.

The Las Vegas Lights Football Club is already planning to welcome fans. Derrick Clarke said he is excited to watch the team’s last home game.

“Getting back into Cashman, seeing the lads cheering on the team it is going to be amazing,” said Clarke. “They sent out an email today to season ticket holders, they said they are able to get 250 seats they had individuals submit how many tickets they would want.”

Clarke and Bhatti believe fans can enjoy games while remaining safe.

8 News Now did reach out to the Raiders to see if they will be making changes to allow fans, but we have yet to hear back.