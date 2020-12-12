Large-scale art, augmented reality mural unveiled at Downtown Grand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino is showcasing Las Vegas’ vibrant culture with a large-scale art displays from multimedia artist Camila Magrane and muralist Josef Kristofoletti.

Downtown Grand presented these new art pieces in partnership with art-curation company We All Scream and art production agency Building 180.

“Art is a tremendous part of the downtown community, and we are thrilled to work with a collection of talented artists to bring two pieces to the Downtown Grand,” said Ryan Doherty, founder of We All Scream.

“TRANSMIGRATIONS”

Magrane, a San Francisco-based multimedia artist, brings art to life with interactive murals that are titled, “Transmigrations.”

The two 70’ x 100’ pieces are the world’s largest augmented reality murals, now the centerpieces of the Gallery Tower’s art program.

“Transmigrations” utilizes augmented reality to create interactive experiences from the hotel room windows where the pieces are visible at Downtown Grand. Magrane created a custom app, available exclusively to Downtown Grand guests, to interact with these murals.

According to the artist, the two murals demonstrate how though unaware of each other, different species and communities subsist in the same territory and time, tuned in only to their individual frequencies, shaped and limited by their own perceptions.

“SLAT CITY”

Kristofoletti, a muralist from Austin, Texas, joined the initiative with a 5,600-square-foot abstract mural called “Slat City.”

The colorful art covers the exterior of the Downtown Grand on Stewart Avenue and 3rd Street.

Curated and produced by Doherty, Kristofoletti’s mural uses vibrant hues and eye-catching visual effects to draw hotel guests and passersby to the downtown area.

A recent artist-in-residence at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Kristofoletti’s murals are inspired by nature, technology, space and architecture.

Downtown Grand was at the forefront of Downtown Las Vegas’ revival when it opened in 2013. The property’s industrial-chic design, open ceilings, and heavy structural elements are a work of art in itself.

“We want to illuminate Downtown Las Vegas as a public art destination,” added Ryan Doherty.

Spearheading the Life is Beautiful mural program, Doherty coordinated public works of art throughout Downtown Las Vegas with over 50 artists from around the world.

We All Scream’s 10,000 square foot 1950s-style ice cream parlor will serve fantastical ice cream flavors on the street level and feature a back-alley patio.

Customers can add to the parlor’s art collection with each purchase of ice cream or merchandise as the selections made help shape downtown’s art scene.