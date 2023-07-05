LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a possible “road rage” shooting in North Las Vegas Wednesday that sent a 6-year-old girl and a man in his 30s to the hospital.

North Las Vegas police say the shooting occurred near Lone Mountain Road and N. 5th Avenue before noon. There is a large police presence in the area and also in the parking lot of an Olive Garden restaurant on Craig Road and N. 5th.

  • North Las Vegas Police Department responds to Olive Garden parking lot. (KLAS)
Police say the two shooting victims were transported to UMC Trauma Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.