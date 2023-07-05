LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a possible “road rage” shooting in North Las Vegas Wednesday that sent a 6-year-old girl and a man in his 30s to the hospital.

North Las Vegas police say the shooting occurred near Lone Mountain Road and N. 5th Avenue before noon. There is a large police presence in the area and also in the parking lot of an Olive Garden restaurant on Craig Road and N. 5th.

North Las Vegas Police Department responds to Olive Garden parking lot. (KLAS)

North Las Vegas Police Department responds to Olive Garden parking lot. (KLAS)

North Las Vegas Police Department responds to Olive Garden parking lot. (KLAS)

Police say the two shooting victims were transported to UMC Trauma Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.