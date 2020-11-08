2 injured in shooting at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip; police searching for suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are currently on the scene of a shooting at Circus Circus Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. The call came out around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Dispatchers were told one person was shot at the property, but once on the scene, police discovered two people with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Officers are currently trying to locate the suspect, who has not yet been caught. Police ask the public to avoid the area.

Guests reached out to 8 News Now to say they were evacuated from the building.

We were inside and were evacuated, we are safe. Here’s a photo of out front. pic.twitter.com/7OkL38DTeX — Farzana Nayani (@farzananayani) November 8, 2020

This is a developing story.