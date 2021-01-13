UPDATE: Firefighters respond to 2-Alarm blaze Clark County Reclamation Building

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County firefighters were alerted to a fire at the Clark County Water Reclamation Building after employees spotted smoke where the waste water enters the plant.

The fire was reported at the building located in the 6000 block of East Rochelle Avenue, east of Stephanie Street on the far east side of the Las Vegas valley around 8:30 a.m.

Fire crews requested a second alarm after observing a column of smoke above the industrial facility while they were en route.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it’s believe it started in the building’s air handling unit. None of the operations were disrupted during the fire.