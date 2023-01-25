LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can drive at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, even without a NASCAR contract. It’s part of the Laps for Charity fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities.

The event takes on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the speedway. You can bring your personal vehicle and drive on the track that NASCAR drivers use as long as you are 18 years old.

Laps for Charities raised $600,000 for 63 different charities last year and it’s hoped they can raise more money this year.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission begins at $75 for five continuous laps around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. There are also other packages available. You can click here for more information.