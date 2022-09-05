LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This year is the fifth remembrance of the tragic events of October 1, 2017.
As part of a special tribute members of the public are invited to join a healing lantern community event.
The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center (VSRC) will lead the event with families, survivors, along with first responders, and community members in a night of healing.
The event will be recorded and later broadcast from the Las Vegas Community Garden on Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m.
The theme for this year’s remembrance event is entitled, “From the darkest night comes the strongest light.”
Lanterns will also be used to illuminate the night on Oct. 1.
Those interested in ordering and making a donation for a lantern kit can do so by clicking here.