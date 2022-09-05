LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This year is the fifth remembrance of the tragic events of October 1, 2017.

As part of a special tribute members of the public are invited to join a healing lantern community event.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center (VSRC) will lead the event with families, survivors, along with first responders, and community members in a night of healing.

The event will be recorded and later broadcast from the Las Vegas Community Garden on Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The theme for this year’s remembrance event is entitled, “From the darkest night comes the strongest light.”

Lanterns will also be used to illuminate the night on Oct. 1.

1 October lantern (KLAS) 1

Those interested in ordering and making a donation for a lantern kit can do so by clicking here.