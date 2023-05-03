LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two truck-climbing lanes will be added to southbound lanes of Interstate 15 just north of Apex, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Work will begin on Monday, May 8, and might cause some traffic restrictions during overnight hours, NDOT said in a news release today.

(Map: Nevada Department of Transportation)

Crews will work daytime and nighttime shifts (Sunday night through Thursday afternoon) to widen the road toward the median in two separate areas shown on the map above. The work is expected to be completed in October.

Project 1 is on southbound I-15 from milepost 64 to milepost 66. Project 2 is on southbound I-15 after milepost 70 to milepost 72.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.