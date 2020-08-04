Lanes reduced on Green Valley Pkwy, north of Wigwam Pkwy following crash

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A single-vehicle crash has closed two lanes on North Green Valley Parkway, just north of Wigwam Parkway.

According to Henderson Police, a 56-year-old man in a pickup truck crashed into a light pole on Green Valley Parkway, in between Wigwam and Windmill Parkways around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors, HPD said.

This is an active investigation and Henderson Police says there’s no further details to provide at this time.