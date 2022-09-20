LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard are closed between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive to celebrate the Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship win Tuesday evening with a parade.

8newsnow.com will have live streaming coverage of the event

The route begins at Caesars Palace and continues along Las Vegas Boulevard ending at a stage in front of the Bellagio fountains where Aces team members and the coaching staff will make remarks.

Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy as she celebrates with her team their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Aces favorites, including the Full Tilt Dance Crew, High Rollers, in-game hosts CJ Simpson and Joe Brown as well as the Aces DJ, Joe Green will also perform.

Plans call for the team and other members of the organization to make a short trip in multiple vehicles along the Strip from Caesars Palace to the Bellagio where the celebration gets underway.

“To give each of the players, the support staff, the coach, and everybody who helped make this win possible the key to the Las Vegas Strip, the iconic Las Vegas Strip, where we’re so proud that they play,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

The event is free and open to the public. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Blvd. will be closed between Flamingo and Bellagio from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. There will also be rolling closures on nearby roads.