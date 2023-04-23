LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be lane restrictions on the Las Vegas Strip starting Monday due to the installation of a tower crane, according to Clark County.

The lane closures will take place in from of the Ole Red Las Vegas that is under construction at the Horseshoe Las Vegas at the southeast corner of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to Clark County, three northbound lanes will be closed starting on Monday, April 24 at 1 a.m. Four lanes are scheduled to be closed from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28.

During non-working hours of 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., three lanes will be closed.