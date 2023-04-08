LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Overnight lane and ramp restrictions on Desert Inn Road near the I-15 are said to start Monday due to bridge repairs, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The restrictions will last from April 10 to April 21 nightly from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Crews will work Sunday night to Friday morning, except for the first week due to the Easter Holiday.

Desert Inn Road will be reduced to one lane in both directions. The Desert Inn onramp and offramp to and from Highland Drive will be closed nightly.

The closures and restrictions are so that crews can perform bridge deck rehabilitation and thin bonded multilayer overlay with joint replacements on two bridges, according to NDOT.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.