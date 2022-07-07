LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers planning on heading out along U.S. 95 over the weekend will likely need to plan ahead as lane restrictions are expected to be put into place between Boulder Highway and Flamingo.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is wrapping up a roadwork project that began last year.

Due to daytime triple-digit temperatures this time of year most of the work will get done during the overnight hours.

The road work is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 7, and continue through until Monday, at 5 a.m.

Drivers are asked to prepare for the lane restrictions by allowing themselves more time to get through the area.