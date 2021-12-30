Lane reductions start Monday as NDOT prepares for demolition of Eastern Avenue bridge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southbound I-515 (U.S. Highway 95) will be reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue several nights next week.

The lane closures are needed as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) prepares for the mid-January demolition of the second bridge (north bridge) over Eastern Avenue. When the bridge is demolished, Eastern Avenue will be closed to through traffic for nine days.

NDOT released a schedule for lane reductions and closures as follows:

From 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4

• Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue

• Eastern Avenue reduced to two lanes below the I-515 structure

From 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5

• Eastern Avenue reduced to two lanes below the I-515 structure

From 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday

• Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue

From Wednesday, Jan. 5 until Thursday, Jan. 6

** Note times **

• From 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Eastern Avenue reduced to two lanes below the I-515 structure

• From 9 p.m. until 3 a.m., the Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to southbound I-515 closed

• From 9 p.m. until 3 a.m., the Eastern Avenue offramp from southbound I-515 closed

From 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6

• Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue

From 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7

• Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue

This work is part of NDOT’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project near downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution in work zones and take alternate routes possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.