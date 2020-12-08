Lane, ramp closures to impact traffic Dec. 9-12 along I-215 from Charleston to Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic will be impacted this week along southbound I-215 between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue as crews continue the repaving and widening project.

Lane closures, as well as periodic on- and off-ramp closures, are also scheduled for the area from Dec. 9-12.

DETAILS ON CLOSURES:

Wednesday, Dec. 9, closures: Southbound 215 from Charleston to Sahara will be restricted to one lane from 5 to 10 a.m. Southbound 215 from Charleston to Sahara will be limited to two lanes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10, closures: Southbound 215 from Charleston to Sahara will be limited to one lane from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11, closures: Southbound 215 from Charleston to Sahara will be limited to two lanes from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. The highway off-ramp from southbound 215 to Charleston will be closed, from 5 to 9 a.m. The highway on-ramp from Charleston to southbound 215 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The highway off-ramp from southbound 215 to Sahara will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12, closures: Southbound 215 from Charleston to Sahara will be limited to two lanes from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The highway off-ramp from southbound 215 to Charleston will be closed from 6 to 9 a.m. The highway on-ramp from Charleston to southbound 215 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The highway off-ramp from southbound 215 to Sahara will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



This part of the I-215 has three lanes for traffic in each direction, but the project will add a fourth lane to each side of the interstate.