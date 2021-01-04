Lane closures set for Hoover Dam bypass bridge during drone inspections

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic on the Hoover Dam bypass bridge will see some restrictions during temporary lane closures on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 5-6.

The closures, which will occur intermittently between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., are for routine structural inspections. Closures on the Mike O’Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge will affect both northbound and southbound traffic, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The inspections, which are performed using a drone, take place every two years, according to NDOT.

The bridge sidewalks will remain open to visitors.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.