Lane closures scheduled on I-515 as crews repair pavement early Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Overnight roadwork will close lanes on southbound I-515 (U.S. Highway 95) in downtown Las Vegas early Friday.

The closures, scheduled from midnight to 5 a.m., will affect southbound traffic from Casino Center Boulevard to Las Vegas Boulevard.

Drivers should expect delays as traffic is reduced to a single lane to allow crews to repair pavement.

The work is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project.

Motorists should use caution in work zones and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.