Lane closures planned Saturday night to replace bridge joint on I-515 near downtown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lane closures planned on Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) near downtown Saturday night will allow crews to replace a bridge joint, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Two inside travel lanes on northbound I-515 between Las Vegas Boulevard and North City Parkway will close from 8 p.m. Saturday until about midnight. The outside travel lane will close from midnight until about 4 a.m. on Sunday, along with the Veteran’s Memorial Drive onramp to southbound I-15.

NDOT advises motorists to use caution in the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.