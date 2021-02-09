Lane closures in effect after woman is shot at Las Vegas, Lamb boulevards intersection

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southbound Lamb Boulevard is closed south of Las Vegas Boulevard as Metro Police investigate an incident where a woman was shot in the chest. The incident occurred at Lamb and Las Vegas around 5:06 p.m.

Police say officers responded to the intersection after reports of gunfire and found the woman. They believe she was shot while sitting in her vehicle and waiting at the intersection.

The victim was transported to UMC Trauma. She is expected to survive.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.