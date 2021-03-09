Lane closure set Wednesday morning at southbound I-515 offramp to Lake Mead Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Guardrail repairs may cause some delays on Wednesday in Henderson as the Nevada Department of Transportation works on the Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) at Lake Mead Parkway.

NDOT will close the inside travel lane along the southbound I-515 offramp to eastbound Lake Mead Parkway from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.