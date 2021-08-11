Bail denied for landlord accused of killing 2 women, injuring man over unpaid rent

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas landlord accused of shooting three people — killing two of them — over a rent dispute appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday morning.

Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez’s first words to the court had to do with him not understanding what he was accused of doing. He is facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Public defender Sarah Hawkins attempted to get a $25,000 bail and house arrest for Lozano-Sanchez but it was denied by Judge Joe Bonaventure. Instead, he will be held without bail.

Prosecutors told the judge, Lozano-Sanchez wasn’t just trying to terrorize the victims, he was trying to kill them.

The 78-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning after a 911 call alerted police to the shooting in a home near The STRAT on Chicago Way shortly after midnight Monday. When Metro police arrived at the home, they found a woman dead in the front yard of the home and a man suffering from nine gunshot wounds. Later, police found the body of a second woman inside the home.

According to the arrest report, Lozano-Sanchez rented rooms in his home to various people and had told a witness that some people weren’t paying him. He also said he would “handle this his way.”

His next court date will be Aug. 16 at 8:30 a.m.