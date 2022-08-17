LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Texas man was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison, a plea deal reached after he rear-ended a moped while driving a Lamborghini on Russell Road near Decatur Boulevard in June of last year.

Andrew Rodriguez, 34, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of DUI resulting in death. He had been free on electronic monitoring in Texas before he was sentenced Wednesday to 72-240 months in prison. He will get credit for 99 days already served and he will pay a $3,000 fine.

Rodriguez, from New Braunfels, Texas, was driving the Lamborghini as fast as 141 mph before the crash occurred on the night of Saturday, June 5, 2021, according to investigators.

Walter Anderson, 58, died at the scene, authorities said.

Another moped rider was killed in a separate crash the same night.

Andrew James Rodriguez (Photo credit: LVMPD)

8 News Now spoke to Anderson’s family about five months after the crash. He said the November, 2021, crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs III brought back bad memories. That crash killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

“It makes me sick to my stomach. It hurts my heart. My brother was killed because someone was going over 141 mph. Andrew Rodriguez was on a Lambo and hit him on a moped,” Antoinette Alderman said.