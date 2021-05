LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people were hurt after a five-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane just after 4 p.m.

Police say the driver of a Lamborghini was at fault. That person was arrested for DUI at the scene.

Two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Flamingo Road were closed as police investigated at the scene.