LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson community’s Fourth of July lakeside tradition continues next month.

Lake Las Vegas and Henderson will partner to ignite the night at its annual fireworks display.

Lake Las Vegas partners with City of Henderson for 4th of July show (Lake Las Vegas )

The event is free and open to all residents and guests and will take place on Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m. over the community’s 320-acre lake.

The city of Henderson will also host a fireworks display at Heritage park for the first time since 2019.

The celebration will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. and is also free for all attendees.

Patrick Parker is the president of Raintree Investment Corp., developer of Lake Las Vegas, and said the lakeside event is a growing tradition for many across the community.

“There’s no better way to celebrate than coming together and watching a fantastic firework show over the lake. Our residents and guests always look forward to it,” he said. “With the City of Henderson’s support, this year’s display will be one to remember.”

Lake Las Vegas has more information about the upcoming patriotic event on its website.