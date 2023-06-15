LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year after Lake Mead dropped to a historic low, the U.S. government’s Department of Interior and Bureau of Reclamation have announced the beginning of the process to develop a new plan to deal with the changing water levels in reservoirs along the Colorado River. To do this it is setting up three public input meetings online where people can voice ideas and concerns (details below).
Reclamation needs to put in place new rules to replace the “2007 Colorado River Interim Guidelines for Lower Basin Shortages and the Coordinated Operations for Lake Powell and Lake Mead,” which will expire at the end of 2026.
This new step is to “assure the continued stability of the Colorado River system into the future,” according to Reclamation.
Along with the 2007 Interim Guidelines, the new guidelines will supersede the current Colorado River Basin Drought Contingency Plan (DCP) and several agreements between the American government and Mexico on water sharing.
“Developing new operating guidelines for Lake Powell and Lake Mead is a monumentally important task and must begin now to allow for a thorough, inclusive and science-based decision-making process to be completed before the current agreements expire in 2026,” said Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. “The Bureau of Reclamation is committed to ensuring we have the tools and strategies in place to help guide the next era of the Colorado River Basin, especially in the face of continued drought conditions.”
This Federal Register notice initiates the public scoping process for the EIS. Reclamation requests that the public submit comments concerning the scope of specific operational guidelines, strategies, and any other issues that should be considered on or before August 15, 2023.U.S. Dept. of the Interior
Reclamation will host three virtual public meetings/webinars to provide summary
information and receive oral comments:
• Monday, July 17, 2023, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (Pacific)
• Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Pacific)
• Monday, July 24, 2023, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Pacific)
Registration Links:
Monday, July 17, 2023
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Monday, July 24, 2023
According to the Interior Department, the government is investing millions of dollars into Colorado River Basin states, “which will yield hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of water savings each year once these projects are complete.”
- $281 million for 21 water recycling projects that are expected to increase annual water capacity by 127,000 acre-feet annually
- Up to $233 million in water conservation funding for the Gila River Indian Community, including $83 million for a water pipeline project and an additional $50 million from the Inflation Reduction Act through the Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program, which will also provide similar investments in 2024 and 2025
- Eight new System Conservation Implementation Agreements in Arizona that will commit water entities in the Tucson and Phoenix metro areas to conserve up to 140,000-acre feet of water in Lake Mead in 2023, and up to 393,000-acre feet through 2025
- Over $73 million for infrastructure repairs on water delivery systems, $19.3 million in fiscal year 2022 and another $54 million announced last month
- $71 million for 32 drought resiliency projects to expand access to water through groundwater storage, rainwater harvesting, aquifer recharge and water treatment
- $20 million in new small surface and groundwater storage investments
Please send written comments pursuant to this notice to:U.S. Dept. of the Interior
crbpost2026@usbr.gov or
Bureau of Reclamation
Attn: Post-2026 (Mail Stop 84-55000)
P.O. Box 25007
Denver, CO 80225
For further information contact:
Amanda Erath
Colorado River Post 2026 Program Coordinator, Bureau of Reclamation
(303) 445-2766
crbpost2026@usbr.gov
Current lake levels
As of June 15, Lake Mead and Lake Powell water levels remain much higher than a year ago.
Lake Mead currently is at 1,055.08 feet above sea level. This is a little over 14 feet above the low point last year and a little over 10 feet higher than at the beginning of the year.
At Lake Powell, the water level continues to rise rapidly thanks to the melting snowpack from the Colorado Rockies. On some days it has risen almost two feet.
Currently, Lake Powell’s water level is at 3,574.51 feet which is almost 55 feet higher than its low point on April 13, 2023.