LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year after Lake Mead dropped to a historic low, the U.S. government’s Department of Interior and Bureau of Reclamation have announced the beginning of the process to develop a new plan to deal with the changing water levels in reservoirs along the Colorado River. To do this it is setting up three public input meetings online where people can voice ideas and concerns (details below).

Reclamation needs to put in place new rules to replace the “2007 Colorado River Interim Guidelines for Lower Basin Shortages and the Coordinated Operations for Lake Powell and Lake Mead,” which will expire at the end of 2026.

This new step is to “assure the continued stability of the Colorado River system into the future,” according to Reclamation.

Along with the 2007 Interim Guidelines, the new guidelines will supersede the current Colorado River Basin Drought Contingency Plan (DCP) and several agreements between the American government and Mexico on water sharing.

“Developing new operating guidelines for Lake Powell and Lake Mead is a monumentally important task and must begin now to allow for a thorough, inclusive and science-based decision-making process to be completed before the current agreements expire in 2026,” said Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. “The Bureau of Reclamation is committed to ensuring we have the tools and strategies in place to help guide the next era of the Colorado River Basin, especially in the face of continued drought conditions.”

This Federal Register notice initiates the public scoping process for the EIS. Reclamation requests that the public submit comments concerning the scope of specific operational guidelines, strategies, and any other issues that should be considered on or before August 15, 2023.



Reclamation will host three virtual public meetings/webinars to provide summary

information and receive oral comments:

• Monday, July 17, 2023, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (Pacific)

• Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Pacific)

• Monday, July 24, 2023, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Pacific)



Registration Links:

Monday, July 17, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 U.S. Dept. of the Interior

According to the Interior Department, the government is investing millions of dollars into Colorado River Basin states, “which will yield hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of water savings each year once these projects are complete.”

Please send written comments pursuant to this notice to:

crbpost2026@usbr.gov or

Bureau of Reclamation

Attn: Post-2026 (Mail Stop 84-55000)

P.O. Box 25007

Denver, CO 80225



For further information contact:

Amanda Erath

Colorado River Post 2026 Program Coordinator, Bureau of Reclamation

(303) 445-2766

crbpost2026@usbr.gov U.S. Dept. of the Interior

Current lake levels

As of June 15, Lake Mead and Lake Powell water levels remain much higher than a year ago.

Lake Mead currently is at 1,055.08 feet above sea level. This is a little over 14 feet above the low point last year and a little over 10 feet higher than at the beginning of the year.

At Lake Powell, the water level continues to rise rapidly thanks to the melting snowpack from the Colorado Rockies. On some days it has risen almost two feet.

Lake Powell’s water level as of June 15, 2023, is 3,574.51 feet above sea level.

Currently, Lake Powell’s water level is at 3,574.51 feet which is almost 55 feet higher than its low point on April 13, 2023.