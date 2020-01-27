Live Now
Lakers’ next game postponed after Kobe Bryant’s death

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – OCTOBER 11: A detail view of official Spalding NBA logo basketball on the floor during a preseason game between the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 11, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 105-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NBA has postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ next game in the wake of retired superstar Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash. The Lakers learned about Bryant’s death while they were flying home from an East Coast road trip.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Several players appeared to be visibly affected by the news when they got off the plane. The Lakers organization hasn’t made a public statement about Bryant’s death, choosing to mourn in private.

The team made grief counselors available to employees Monday after the death of Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.

