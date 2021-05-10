Lake Tahoe water level prompts restrictions at El Dorado Beach boat ramp

RENO — A least one boat ramp at Lake Tahoe won’t be opening to motorized vessels this summer due to low water levels caused by an unusually dry winter.

The city of South Lake Tahoe, California announced on Friday the city’s boat ramp at El Dorado Beach will remain closed to motorized boaters for the 2021 season.

Non-motorized boats can access the lake at that ramp as long as they are “cleaned, drained and dry.”

Water level in the lake fluctuates from year-to-year depending on winter snowfall and snowpack. This winter, the Tahoe basin received about half of normal levels.

