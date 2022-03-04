LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bureau of Reclamation announced on Friday, that Lake Powell will decline below 3,525 feet in elevation in the near future, reflecting the impact of a dry winter season.

The drop is temporary and Lake Powell’s elevation is expected to recover during the spring runoff season.

The months of January and February proved to be very dry and eroded the Colorado River Basin’s snowpack, decreasing the lake’s projected inflow forecast for the water year 2022 by approximately 2.2M acre-feet from January through February.

Lake level projections in February show Lake Powell could drop 2 to 3 feet below 3,525 during the month of March.

“This year the Colorado River Basin has experienced extremely variable conditions with a record high snowpack one month, followed by weeks without snow,” said Reclamation Acting Commissioner David Palumbo. “This variable hydrology and a warmer, drier west have drastically impacted our operations and we are faced with the urgent need to manage in the moment.”