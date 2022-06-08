LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time since Lake Mead was filling in the 1930s its water storage capacity is now below 30%.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation’s weekly report for the Lower Colorado River water supply, Lake Mead’s capacity is currently at 29%.

Upriver Lake Powell is currently at 27% capacity.

As of June 7, the Bureau of Reclamation measured Lake Mead’s water level at 1,046.53 feet above sea level. This means the lake is now 182.6 feet below its maximum depth.

The last time Lake Mead was at its maximum depth, or ‘full pool’ was the summer of 1983. Since then the depletion of Lake Mead water has continued on and off over the last 39 years, and increased dramatically over the last 20 years during a historic drought and increased growth in the southwest United States.

MEASURING THE CAPACITY OF LAKE MEAD