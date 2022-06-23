LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It appears there is a little bit of encouraging news about the water level at Lake Mead. The rate of water loss over the last seven days has slowed compared to the same time period over the previous three months.

This could mark the beginning of the annual leveling-off of spring into summer water loss seen each year at the lake.

As seen when you look at the water levels over the last six years (see graph below) the level of the lake usually levels off during the summer before climbing again in the fall. The big question is whether the lake level will continue to level off or continue to drop and will there be a substantial increase in the fall.

(Image: lakelevels.info)

Last week the Bureau of Reclamation predicted the lake will drop another 30 feet by September 2023. This new prediction is 9 feet below projections that were released only last month.

According to daily lake levels provided by the Bureau of Reclamation, the lake fell 1.02 feet from June 16 to June 23. It dropped 1.3 feet over the same week in May, and 1.56 feet over the same week in April.

The water level of Lake Mead has fallen 20.5 feet since March 16, 2022.

While this current trend is a small change, it’s a change in the right direction when it comes to the future water level at Lake Mead.