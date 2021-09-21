Lake Mead water levels hit all-time low, federal water shortage declared

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead is at its lowest level ever right now and sitting at 1,067 feet.

The head of the Southern Nevada Water Authority emphasized that everyone needs to do their part to conserve water.

The water levels at Lake Mead have fallen more than 100 feet in 20 years.

Southern Nevada gets about 90% of its water from the Colorado River.

The ongoing drought conditions are projected to drop water levels even more in the coming years.

“Speaking bluntly, I think the development going forward is going to need to have different considerations in water usage than what we have done historically. So that is a work in progress,” says John Entsminger the general manager for Southern Nevada Water Authority.

The Water Authority is now emphasizing the importance of following the water restriction schedules all year round.

“We’re willing to spend $750M to get 25,000-acre feet from California.

If everybody would just get up off their couch and go change their sprinkling clock, we can save almost the same amount of water,” Entsminger adds.

This year’s water usage is on pace to be higher than the three-year average.