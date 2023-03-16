LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New projections for the water level at Lake Mead show a slight improvement over the past two months. The new projections are part of the US Bureau of Reclamation’s “Most Probable 24-Month Study.”

As of March 16, Lake Mead’s water level is 1,045.89 feet above sea level, this is the measurement the government uses for all reservoirs in the Colorado River Basin. The full pool level for Lake Mead is 1,229 feet meaning it is now 183.11 feet lower than when full.

The end-of-the-month projections take into account Southern Nevada’s wet winter and Colorado mountain snowpack.

End-of-Month Projections for Lake Mead Lake Mead’s elevation is shown as feet above sea level.

Elevation as of March 16: 1,045.89

Source: US Bureau of Reclamation DATE JAN 2023 FEB 2023 MAR 2023 MAR 2023 1040.83 1042.84 1043.06 APR 2023 1035.85 1038.85 1036.30 MAY 2023 1030.53 1034.56 1031.53 JUN 2023 1026.47 1031.89 1030.27 JUL 2023 1026.03 1032.57 1031.33 AUG 2023 1026.87 1033.30 1034.15 SEP 2023 1025.71 1033.07 1034.27 OCT 2023 1025.05 1032.41 1033.56 NOV 2023 1024.47 1031.45 1032.40 DEC 2023 1026.91 1033.42 1034.62 JAN 2024 1029.90 1036.50 1037.18 FEB 2024 1032.11 1038.75 1038.96 MAR 2024 1030.15 1036.81 1036.75 APR 2024 1024.58 1031.42 1031.07 MAY 2024 1018.58 1025.52 1024.97 JUN 2024 1013.71 1020.71 1020.33 JUL 2024 1012.27 1019.21 1018.91 AUG 2024 1012.10 1018.94 1019.17 SEP 2024 1010.38 1017.18 1017.68 OCT 2024 1012.92 1017.07 1017.88 NOV 2024 1014.13 1015.99 1016.77 DEC 2024 1017.57 1017.58 1018.52 JAN 2025 — 1020.81 1021.42

Lake Mead hit its all-time low (after initial filling in the 1930s) last year on July 26 when it fell to 1,040.74 feet. If the new projections hold, the lake will fall to a new all-time low sometime between now and the end of April.

Bureau of Reclamation projections show the lake dropping 15 feet this year by the end of June before rebounding a little to 1,024 feet by the end of this year.

Then in 2024, the projections show the lake level dropping again by another 17 feet to 1,017.68 feet at the end of Sept. 2024.

Lake Mead began the month of March at 1,047.08 feet and has dropped almost an inch a day through the 15th, a total drop this month of 1.19 feet.