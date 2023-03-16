LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New projections for the water level at Lake Mead show a slight improvement over the past two months. The new projections are part of the US Bureau of Reclamation’s “Most Probable 24-Month Study.”
As of March 16, Lake Mead’s water level is 1,045.89 feet above sea level, this is the measurement the government uses for all reservoirs in the Colorado River Basin. The full pool level for Lake Mead is 1,229 feet meaning it is now 183.11 feet lower than when full.
The end-of-the-month projections take into account Southern Nevada’s wet winter and Colorado mountain snowpack.
End-of-Month Projections for Lake Mead
Lake Mead’s elevation is shown as feet above sea level.
Elevation as of March 16: 1,045.89
Source: US Bureau of Reclamation
|DATE
|JAN 2023
|FEB 2023
|MAR 2023
|MAR 2023
|1040.83
|1042.84
|1043.06
|APR 2023
|1035.85
|1038.85
|1036.30
|MAY 2023
|1030.53
|1034.56
|1031.53
|JUN 2023
|1026.47
|1031.89
|1030.27
|JUL 2023
|1026.03
|1032.57
|1031.33
|AUG 2023
|1026.87
|1033.30
|1034.15
|SEP 2023
|1025.71
|1033.07
|1034.27
|OCT 2023
|1025.05
|1032.41
|1033.56
|NOV 2023
|1024.47
|1031.45
|1032.40
|DEC 2023
|1026.91
|1033.42
|1034.62
|JAN 2024
|1029.90
|1036.50
|1037.18
|FEB 2024
|1032.11
|1038.75
|1038.96
|MAR 2024
|1030.15
|1036.81
|1036.75
|APR 2024
|1024.58
|1031.42
|1031.07
|MAY 2024
|1018.58
|1025.52
|1024.97
|JUN 2024
|1013.71
|1020.71
|1020.33
|JUL 2024
|1012.27
|1019.21
|1018.91
|AUG 2024
|1012.10
|1018.94
|1019.17
|SEP 2024
|1010.38
|1017.18
|1017.68
|OCT 2024
|1012.92
|1017.07
|1017.88
|NOV 2024
|1014.13
|1015.99
|1016.77
|DEC 2024
|1017.57
|1017.58
|1018.52
|JAN 2025
|—
|1020.81
|1021.42
Lake Mead hit its all-time low (after initial filling in the 1930s) last year on July 26 when it fell to 1,040.74 feet. If the new projections hold, the lake will fall to a new all-time low sometime between now and the end of April.
Bureau of Reclamation projections show the lake dropping 15 feet this year by the end of June before rebounding a little to 1,024 feet by the end of this year.
Then in 2024, the projections show the lake level dropping again by another 17 feet to 1,017.68 feet at the end of Sept. 2024.
Lake Mead began the month of March at 1,047.08 feet and has dropped almost an inch a day through the 15th, a total drop this month of 1.19 feet.