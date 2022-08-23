Hemenway Boat Ramp will be closed from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday morning to adjust to higher water levels. (Photo: National Park Service)

LAKE MEAD (KLAS) — Hemenway Harbor’s boat ramp will be closed for two hours on Wednesday morning as crews adjust the pipe mat and dock for rising lake levels.

You read that right.

As 8 News Now reported on Monday, the lake has risen 2 feet 8 inches over the past four weeks. That’s enough to rock your boat.

The National Park Service sent out a tweet Tuesday announcing the plan to close the Hemenway Boat Ramp from 8-10 a.m. to make the adjustment.

Bureau of Reclamation officials said Monday that the lake has been rising because of “recent storm events and runoff into the tributaries that enter Lake Mead.”

Other factors include reduced releases from Hoover Dam and a “decrease in downstream demand,” according to the bureau. Officials did not provide additional information on the decreased demand.

The monsoon season has been the wettest in 10 years.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, to raise the lake’s water level one inch, at its current depth, it takes about 68,000 acre-feet of water. An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons.

Lake Mead’s website has not been updated to reflect the scheduled closure for Wednesday morning (Aug. 24, 2022). It currently indicates the ramp has 2 lanes on pipe mat, and no boats over 24 feet can be launched. Only shallow hull vessels should use the ramp. “The ramp was scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, 8/17/22 for major work, but due to the heavy rains that work is postposed (date to be announced) and the ramp will be open,” according to the website.