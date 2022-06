LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hemenway Harbor’s launch ramp will be closed on Wednesday, June 22 from 4 a.m. through mid-afternoon according to a tweet from Lake Mead National Park Service.

📸 NPS/SSJaramillo pic.twitter.com/JQhgGFKbfz — Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) June 20, 2022

