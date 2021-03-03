Lake Mead now 5th most visited park in National Park Service system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 8 million people visited Lake Mead National Recreation Area in 2020. That compares to 7.5 million visitors in 2019.

According to the National Park Service, the high number of visits moved the park from being the sixth to the fifth most visited site in the entire National Park Service.

Despite the park being closed for six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation numbers increased as many people were spending more times outdoors.

“The recreation opportunities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are endless, making it a fantastic getaway that’s just minutes from Las Vegas,” said Superintendent Margaret L. Goodro. “We are glad so many more visitors enjoyed the healthy benefits of having fun outdoors hiking, fishing, and enjoying watersports,” she added.

Masks are required at the park when physical distancing can’t be maintained such as on narrow or trails.

The complete list of park visitation and other visitor-related statistics are available on the National Park Service’s website.