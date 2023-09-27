LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead National Recreation Area is inviting the public to its quarterly community meeting to hear about what’s happening at the park.

The meeting is online from 3-4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, through Microsoft Teams, and can be accessed at this link:

Lake Mead Superintendent Mike Gauthier will provide an introduction and overview of status updates on park projects. Other officials will talk about major park projects and road projects. Curator Jessica Bitter will provide a look at the lake museum program.

Additional presentations will come from Volunteers-In-Parks coordinator Nancy Bernard and an update on ongoing park issues regarding visitor behavior and associated subjects will come from Chief Ranger Trouper Snow.