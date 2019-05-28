Lake Mead goers met with cooler temps on Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This year’s Memorial Day was unusual weather-wise as temperatures stayed extremely below normal. However, compared to Sunday’s windy conditions which had gusts up to 40 miles per hour, Monday’s temps were slightly better.

Despite the cooler conditions, many residents and visitors still chose to spend their day at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Linda Carter is a Las Vegas local who says she loves coming to Lake Mead every Memorial Day weekend.

“Every year; yup, since 82,” Carter said. “We knew it was coming; we know its shoot or miss; sometimes clouds roll in and roll out, and we have a beautiful day. It’s still beautiful out here nice and calm and not too choppy.”

Carter said she and her family started the day with fun activities.

“We start with paddle boarding, wave boarding, kayaking — now were jet skiing,” Carter said. “I would never change the tradition at all were here every year count on it.”

Carter’s tradition is one that seems to be shared by many. 8 News NOW Reporter Sally Jaramillo has more.