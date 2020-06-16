Lake Mead expeditions will allow divers to tour B-29 Superfortress wreck

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Park Service is looking for companies to operate scuba diving tours of a B-29 Superfortress that lies at the bottom of Lake Mead.

In an area normally closed to the public, two companies will be selected to run tours for 100 people per year, according to a National Park Service news release.

The 1948 crash site was found in 2001, and permits have been issued in the past to allow exploration, but commercial tour companies have never been allowed previously. The site was mapped in June 2003 and the site was closed as a “historic resource.” The five-man crew aboard the plane survived the crash.

To apply for a two-year commercial authorization, find the application instructions at https://beta.sam.gov/opp/5107701d81f7415abbf3b25af9c32e2b/view#general

All applications must be received no later than 4 p.m. July 15, 2020. For more information, contact lake_cua@nps.gov.