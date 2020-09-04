Lake Mead DUI patrols to increase for Labor Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Headed to Lake Mead this weekend? If you’re drinking, you’d better not be driving.

The DUI Strike Team heads into the Labor Day holiday weekend with 892 DUI arrests during the “100 Deadliest Days” of summer, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

The strike team — part of the Nevada Highway Patrol — along with Las Vegas police, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and the National Park Service are on the lookout for drunk drivers in the Lake Mead area this weekend. Drivers of cars, trucks, boats — any motor vehicles — will get a little extra attention as part of the increased enforcement effort.

Alcohol impairment is historically one of the top five leading causes of boating crashes. And even if boaters don’t crash, they often drive home impaired.

The DUI Strike Team will patrol the recreational area for drivers operating vehicles while under the influence, ultimately furthering the goal of achieving Zero Fatalities on Nevada’s roadways.