Lake Mead boaters react after Boulder Harbor ramp closed due to low water level

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Lake Mead’s water level decreasing, officials have made the decision to shut down Boulder Harbor, one of their main boat launching ramps. Currently, the channel depth is about 2 and half feet deep which is considered too low to provide safe lake access.

Long time boaters feel like this is going to cause a major delay in the process, but know once they are out on the water, they need to take extra precaution.

“Getting through that channel, it’ super low and narrow so you have to be super mindful,” said boater, Sheldon Cooper.

“With the rocks popping up out of the water, you need to be cautious and take your time,” added boater, Robert Ferguson. “The more they shut these ramps down, the more traffic there will be and the longer we will have to wait to launch a boat and get out there.”

The lake’s level has dropped significantly in the last 20 years, and it is expected to continue dropping to new record-setting levels over the next few weeks.

Currently, Lake Mead is below 1,072 feet, and the last time it was above sea level was back in 2000.

“I’ve lived here since 1982 and I’ve watched it drop and to see it like this, is devastating,” said Ferguson.

Chelsea Kennedy with Lake Mead Public Affairs says unlike the other ramps that seem to close and reopen in a timely manner, Boulder Harbor will remain close until further notice.

“If lake levels come back up or they fluctuate over time, then we will look into opening back up, but as for now for the better part of the summer, the ramp will remain closed,” she said.

Currently, Hemenway Harbor and Callville Bay are allowing boat access. For a full list of open ramps, CLICK HERE.