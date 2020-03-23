Lake Mead announces more closures amid COVID-19 outbreak

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Following the declaration of emergency from Governor Sisolak, Lake Mead is making more modifications to operations to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with the Lake Mead National Recreation Area announced they had 40,000 visitors on Saturday, nearly double normal visitation for this time of year. In light of that, many visitor services and operations will be suspended.

All Nevada parking areas and roads will be closed to vehicles

All Nevada park facilities will be closed, including restrooms

All Nevada public beaches and picnic areas

All Nevada marina operations

All Nevada campgrounds

All Nevada launch ramps

Previously announced closures are still in effect

The park will not issue permits nor conduct on-site public or educational programs.

The park is still open for day-use walkers, hikers and bicyclists. The popular 34-mile River Mountains Loop Multi-use Trail remains open. Visitors are asked to “pack it in and pack it out.”

Overnight visitors have until noon on Wednesday to leave the park.