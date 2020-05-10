Lake Mead announces fire restrictions as wildfire season approaches

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead has put fire restrictions in place for their recreation area as wildfire season approaches.

The National Park Service says the restrictions are necessary to prevent wildfire during the period of extended drought and increased potential for wildland fires in Arizona and Nevada.

The following acts are prohibited or modified, until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire with any wood or charcoal burning device, such as a fire pit or grill, is prohibited within the backcountry, except along shorelines. Fires along backcountry shorelines must be at least 100 feet from the nearest beach logs, structure or vegetation and must be within wood or charcoal burning devices, such as a fire pit or grill.

Smoking outside of an enclosed vehicle in any area that is not cleared of all flammable material for at least three feet. Discarding of cigarettes in anything other than a car ashtray or an ashtray in a developed area.

The following activities are allowed:

Portable stoves with gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed within the backcountry.

Fires are permitted in grills, fire rings, portable stoves, portable barbecues and portable fireplaces in all developed campgrounds and designated picnic areas.

Gas powered grills are permitted on houseboats.

Gas and charcoal grills are allowed within developed areas, including beaches, so long as they are at least 100 feet from vegetation.

Gas and charcoal grills are allowed on private boats outside of the harbors of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave. Rental boats are authorized to use grills attached to the vessel if allowed under boat rental agreements. All vessel barbeque fires must be at least 100 feet away from shoreline vegetation.

Please extinguish all fires if windy conditions are present.

Lake Mead said in a news release Sunday that campfires are never allowed at:

Boulder Beach,

Cottonwood Cove,

Arizona Telephone Cove,

Princess Cove,

Cabinsite Cove,

Near marinas and launch ramps and,

In developed areas and shorelines where there is a posted “no campfire” sign

Also, the use of fireworks, including “safe and sane,” is prohibited at all times on all public lands including Lake Mead National Recreation Area.