Lake Mead and Lake Mohave update services for marinas, RV villages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead National Recreation Area says it has limited services throughout the park as recreational access for annual passholders increased on Saturday.

Lake Mead Mohave Adventures/Guest Services, Inc., announced the following services are available beginning May 2:

Black Canyon River Adventures/Hoover Dam Raft Tours : closed

: closed Callville Bay Resort & Marina : fuel dock, pump-out station and one restroom open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., credit card only

: fuel dock, pump-out station and one restroom open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., credit card only Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina : land fuel, self-serve, pay-at-pump only until 4 p.m.

: land fuel, self-serve, pay-at-pump only until 4 p.m. Echo Bay RV Village : No services available

: No services available Lake Mead RV Village : No services available

: No services available Temple Bar Resort & Marina : No services available

: No services available Willow Beach Marina & Campground: land fuel pump open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The health and safety of our team members and guests remain our top priorities. We are working diligently to obtain necessary safety equipment, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and plexiglass barriers, which will allow us to operate in accordance with guidance from local, state and federal public health authorities.” Rod Taylor, vice president, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures/Guest Services, Inc.

Taylor says he anticipates the recreation area to have more services available, including boat rents, by late May.

The sooner they can implement safety protocol, the sooner they can open more services.