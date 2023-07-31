LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On August 31, Academy Award, Golden Globe, and 13-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Lady Gaga will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM with her beloved “Lady Gaga: Jazz and Piano” show.

Presented in partnership by MGM Resorts International and Live Nation, Lady Gaga will perform a total of 12 Jazz and Piano shows on the following days:

August 31

September 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 28, 30

October 1, 4, 5

Members of Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters fan community will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale Tuesday, Aug. 1 at noon PT to Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. PT. Details and password information will be communicated to the Little Monsters fan community in advance.

Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, August 1, at 10 a.m. PT to Thursday, August 3, at 10 p.m. PT through City Entertainment. For presale details, visit the Citi Entertainment website.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s loyalty rewards program, will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. PT. There will be a limited number of on-stage seats available. Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website or on Lady Gaga’s website.