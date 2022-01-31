Lady Gaga returns to Las Vegas this spring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lady Gaga will be returning to Las Vegas this spring with her “Jazz & Piano” show.

The singer and songwriter announced her return to Las Vegas with 9 show dates from April 14 to May 1 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The “Jazz & Piano show” will have performances of stripped-down versions of the superstar’s hits, alongside music from the Great American Songbook.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Early ticket access will be available Tuesday at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets through early access, you can sign up for a pre-sale code at this link.

Shows will take place on the following dates: