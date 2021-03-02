Lacrosse reclassified as ‘minimal-contact’ sport, allowed to resume

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lacrosse has been reclassified as a “minimal-contact sport,” opening the possibility of practices, games and competitions under Nevada’s COVID-19 regulations.

The governor’s Medical Advisory Team (MAT) submitted new recommendations that will pave the way for certain sports to resume with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Restrictions on large gatherings are still in place

The state now lists “minimal-contact sports” as:

baseball

softball

soccer

volleyball

flag football

multi-person rowing

fencing

kickball

field hockey

lacrosse

Lacrosse was reclassified after its risk of transmission was changed to “intermediate.”

These recommendations have been accepted and updated in Emergency Directive 039, signed today by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The changes are effective immediately.

Today’s directive also clarifies that ice hockey is classified as a “full-contact sport.”

Minimal- and non-contact sports are allowed to conduct practices, games and competitions, both indoors and outdoors. Social distancing and other requirements must be observed. Tournaments may resume on Monday, March 15, 2021, if a safety plan is submitted and approved as set forth in the state’s guidance.

Full- and close-contact sports governed and regulated by the NIAA have also been allowed to resume under Directive 038.

Full-contact sports run by travel clubs, private leagues and clubs, recreational leagues and centers and park districts sports programs remain prohibited at this time.