Labor shortage blamed for popular pizza shop cutting hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The owners of the popular pizza shop, Metro Pizza, have decided to close the doors two days a week because of the lack of workers.

According to a social media post, Metro Pizza will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout January.

“Due to the labor shortages caused by various factors beyond our control, we have decided that all of our restaurants will be entirely closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in January 2022.

We believe this extreme but important measure will provide our hard-working teams with some necessary and much-needed rest, coupled with two consecutive days off per week for everyone.

This change will go into effect immediately, Monday January 3rd 2022 and Tuesday, January 4th 2022 – and will continue for four straight weeks.

Thank you for your decades-long support, and for your understanding during this unprecedented time. We are proud to be your pizzerias of choice, and will always work hard to earn your respect with every pizza we make!”

Metro Pizza has five locations in Las Vegas and Henderson.