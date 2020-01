SHAHEDSHAHR, Iran (CBS) -- A video has emerged reportedly showing the moment a Ukrainian jetliner plummeted and crashed into the ground near Tehran on Wednesday.

Western leaders have said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran, just hours after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike last week.